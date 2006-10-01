New public health secretariat for WHO

The World Health Organization has established a secretariat on Public Health, Innovation, Essential Health Research and Intellectual Property. This will convene and facilitate an intergovernmental working group, as requested by WHO member states in a resolution at the World Health Assembly in May 2006.

The intergovernmental working group, open to all member states, will develop a global strategy and plan of action, including to provide a framework to enhance R&D into diseases that disproportionately affect developing countries.

The secretariat is currently holding consultations with stakeholders and will convene the first meeting of the intergovernmental working group in early December.