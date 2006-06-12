New push in USA for low-income Rx benfit

The Social Security Administration has launched a new campaign to enroll low-income Medicare beneficiaries to the Part D prescription drug benefit, noting that three quarters of eligible people that are still not signed up for prescription drug coverage are in low-income households.
The final tally for the Medicare enrollment campaign which ended on May 15 (Marketletters passim) was 38.7 million. Mike Leavitt, Health and Human Services Secretary, told reporters that more than two million people signed up in the final two weeks of the campaign. More detailed figures are expected soon, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Serivces (CMS) said.
