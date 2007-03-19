New role for p73 in tumor apoptosis

Cancer Research UK scientists in Glasgow, Scotland, have devised a new method of attacking cancer cells, according to findings published in the March 8 edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation. A team from the Beatson Institute for Cancer Research gave mice a compound that kick-started the p73 gene leading to cancer cell death.

According to Cancer research UK, this early research could pave the way for a new agent to stop tumors growing. The researchers suggest that sending the protein, 37AA, directly into the bloodstream using a nanoparticle delivery system could be a potential way to find and kill tumor cells that have spread as well as those in the primary tumor.

In further laboratory studies, the Beatson Institute team found that 37AA could kill several types of cancer cells, including bowel, cervical and bone cells. Lead researcher Kevin Ryan said: "our study has shown for the first time that the selective activation of a gene called p73 can cause cell death in tumors. We think this approach has the potential to be developed into an effective treatment for cancer." The gene p73 is related to p53, which is one of the most important genes known to protect against the development of cancer. p53 was first identified by Cancer Research UK scientists in London.