New rule for automatic FDA drug registration

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a new rule to ensure its drug registry is more accurate and up-to-date. The Electronic Drug Registration and Listing System would make the complete list of drugs marketed in the USA accessible electronically. At present, part of the list exists in paper format only.

The FDA estimates that there are more than 120,000 products on the list, which is used by other government agencies, health care providers and health care payers. Mike Leavitt, the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, said: "this will help us to maintain more accurate information and make it easier for us to respond to drug emergencies such as recalls and drug shortages."