New Structure For Behring Diagnostics GmbH

Hoechst subsidiary Behring Diagnostics GmbH has announced the neworganizational structure of the global diagnostics business within the Hoechst Group Life Sciences business. As announced last December, effective January 1 this year, Behring Diagnostics is the new management company for the diagnostic business within the group.

The board of management will be: Uwe Bicker, chairman; Friedhelm Blobel, chief technology officer and head of the global Product Supply Organization; and Reiner Gleiss, who has been appointed chief financial and administrative officer. Mr Gleiss has held various positions within the Hoecsht organization.