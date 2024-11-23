New Study Of ISIS-3521

- Isis Pharmaceuticals has shown that its antisense drug ISIS 3521 is a potent inhibitor of tumor growth in animal models of human bladder, lung and colon cancers. The drug, which is also being developed by Ciba as CGP 64128A, inhibits the production of PKC-alpha, a member of the multigene protein kinase C family of signal transduction proteins. The work is published in Cancer Research (August 1). ISIS 3521 is currently in Phase I safety trials in cancer patients with a variety of tumors, and results are anticipated by year-end.