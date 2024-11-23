New Study Shows Good Effects Of Calcitonin

Osteoporotic women with a history of vertebral fractures may be able toreduce the risk of additional vertebral fractures by taking salmon calcitonin nasally, according to a study presented at the ASBMR meeting.
The PROOF (Prevent Recurrence of Osteoporotic Fractures) study involved over 1,000 postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. The study found that patients receiving salmon calcitonin nasally were 37% less likely to develop new vertebral fractures than the control group. Following three years of treatment, Reuters reports, 12% of the women receiving active therapy had developed new vertebral fractures, against 20% of the placebo group.
