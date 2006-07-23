New study supports benefits of INI's Cinnulin

Integrity Nutraceuticals International says that a water-soluble cinnamon extract, similar to the one it markets as Cinnulin PF, reduces fasting blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. The data, published in a recent issue of the European Journal of Clinical Investigation, demonstrates that supplementation with a water-soluble cinnamon extract may play an important role in managing blood sugar levels and improving insulin function.
The placebo-controlled, double-blind evaluation was designed to determine the effect of the extract on glycemic control and cardiovascular risk factors in a total of 79 patients with type 2 diabetes not on insulin therapy but treated with oral medication or diet therapy.
The tested agent contained 112mg of water-soluble extract, equivalent to 1g of cinnamon powder. This group experienced a significant reduction in fasting plasma glucose levels (10.3%) versus the placebo arm (3.4%), although changes in HbA1c and lipid profiles were not statistically significant.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze