New Sular formulation bioequivalent in trials

UK-based drugmaker SkyePharma and US firm Sciele Pharma have completed clinical trials of a new formulation of the high blood pressure treatment Sular (nisoldipine). The new formulation incorporates the UK company's Geomatrix technology, which allows lower doses of the drug's active component to be used.
The results show that the drug is bioequivalent to currently-marketed versions. The firms said that the results will be added to the supplemental New Drug Application that is currently being review by the US Food and Drug Administration. A final approval decision is expected before the end of June.
