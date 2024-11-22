New TRACE Data Show Sudden Death Protection

New data from the TRACE study have revealed that Hoechst Marion Roussel's ACE inhibitor trandolapril can significantly reduce the incidence of sudden death (defined as death within one hour of the onset of new symptoms), as well as death from heart failure and reinfarction.
The new data were presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting on August 24 by TRACE investigator Christian Torp-Pedersen. The results indicate that trandolapril can cut the sudden death rate by 24% compared to placebo (p=0.03). Importantly, this result was also achieved in a "typical" patient population, achieved using minimal exclusion criteria. This is also the only trial to demonstrate a favorable effect of an ACE inhibitor post-MI using a once-daily dosage regimen.
Peter Sleight of the University of Oxford and chairman of the ISIS trials group noted that this was the first ACE inhibitor trial to show a significant reduction in sudden death, and that this reduction may be caused by several factors, including a reduction in heart failure and left ventricular dilatation, an antisympathetic effect cutting the incidence of arrhythmias, and reducing plaque and/or cardiac rupture.
