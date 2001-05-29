New US 2.5-million seniors group's first campaign is for Medicare Rx benefit

Portland, Oregon, was chosen for the launch on May 31 of the Alliancefor Retired Americans because of the state's strategic importance in the upcoming congressional battle over Medicare prescription drug coverage.

The advocacy group, which has been created by the American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations and replaces the National Council of Senior Citizens, already has 2.5 million members and expects to have 4 million by end-2002. Its first campaign will be for the creation of a prescription drug benefit for all Medicare beneficiaries, to be provided on a voluntary basis, with all benefits guaranteed and all drugs covered. The Alliance's launch was accompanied by more than 20 regional public events calling for the drug benefit.

The Alliance also wants a plan that would cover all costs for low-income retirees, reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of average-income seniors and fully protect older people with high costs. It would also protect employer-provided retiree health and drug benefits, and control prices charged by drug companies.