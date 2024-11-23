New US Biotech Co To Fight Against Heart Disease

A new biotechnology company, called CardioGene Therapeutics, dedicatedexclusively to cardiovascular disease research and product development using state-of-the-art gene therapy technology has been formed, and will be based in Princeton, New Jersey.
CardioGene intends to develop products dedicated to treating restenosis, angiogenesis, atherosclerosis, arrhythmias and heart failure. Through licensing agreements with Vical and the Universities of Michigan and Chicago, the company has assembled a technology platform consisting of one US patent and 11 patent applications encompassing gene, vector and device technologies.
Scientific Team Former president of Theragen, Martin Cleary, will be president and chief executive, while the group has three scientific founders: Gary and Elizabeth Nabel from the University of Michigan and Jeffrey Leiden from the University of Chicago.
