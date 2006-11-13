New US drug agenda as Democrats win control of Congress for 1st time since 1994

The US Democratic party has regained control of both houses of Congress for the first time since 1994, following elections held on November 7. With the likely new Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (Democrat, California; and second in the line of succession for US President), having outlined her 100-hour manifesto for health care and pharmaceuticals, the drug industry faces a major change of direction in US federal government policy.

A caveat to mention is the possibility of a recount, for example in the state of Virginia's Senate seat, where George Allen, the Republican candidate, has unofficially lost by about 7,000 votes and has refused to concede defeat. Provisional ballots, where a person's eligibility to vote is unclear is allowed to cast a ballot which will later be checked for validity, were due to be reviewed the day after voting. In some states, postal votes franked on polling day can be accepted several days later. The provisional votes deemed to be legal have been allocated to the different counties and are due to be certified by the State Board of Elections on November 27. Only after that can the Republican losing candidate ask for a recount. Therefore, there is a possibility that the Democrats could lose control of the Senate before they really take over.

Democrats have legislative initiative and oversight of Rx drug programs