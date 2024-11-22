NEW WORLD MARKET STUDIES FROM MIRC

Market Intelligence Research Corporation has recently published three new research reports covering worldwide markets.

The first deals with the world market for allergy products, which was valued at $5.2 billion in 1990. The report notes that up to 25% of the world's population suffers from some form of allergic disease. In particular, the incidence of allergic rhinitis and asthma have been increasing, especially in the industrialized nations.

An increasing number of sufferers are turning to over-the-counter medications rather than prescription products to deal with their allergies, which means that manufacturers are going to have to refocus their marketing efforts, according to MIRC. Moreover, opportunities for expansion are expected to be greatly impacted by the application of government cost-containment measures in all geographical markets.