New York HMOs beat US average on quality

Health maintenance organizations operating in New York state currentlyreceive high ratings on access and service from 60% of their members, down from 62% in 2000, although this compares with a national average of 57%, according to an annual survey conducted by the New York State Health Accountability Foundation.

The New York HMOs scored particularly well this year in their treatment of heart attack victims, with 87% of members hospitalized for this indication being treated with beta blockers, up from 74% in 2000 and compared with a national average of 85%. However, in New York, only 53% of asthma patients received medications recommended by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, compared with a nationwide average of 57%.

In addition, most plans in New York were found to be implementing programs for the training of physicians and patients on the use of long-term medication for asthma, and the majority have also introduced disease management programs for asthma.