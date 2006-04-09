New Zealand invades Chicago's BIO 2006

Over 40 New Zealand companies and research institutions will attend the BIO 2006 international conference in Chicago, USA, as part of a delegation led by the country's Ambassador to the USA, Roy Ferguson, April 9-12 at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center. Boasting top-ranking in the World Bank's December 2005 ratings as the best country in which to do business, the New Zealand's trade and enterprise promotion body is making a big push for the country to obtain partnerships with leading USA-based and other international companies and research institutions.
Chris Boalch, director of biotechnology at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, said: "the country's global mindset is illustrated by the diverse range of connections between New Zealand scientists, companies and the international biotechnology industry, including strong, growing ties to the US midwest."
