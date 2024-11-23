New Zealand's Drug Subsidy Policy Under Fire By The RMI

While US drug companies have failed to have New Zealand placed on the301 watch list (Marketletter May 12) because of claims that its drug subsidy policies have denied them access to that market (which has a value of some $503 million, with US firms accounting for 29%), the issues remain, and these companies are likely to keep up the pressure at a senior trade level, according to the Researched Medicines Industry, an NZ-based drug industry lobby group.
At the end of this year or early next, consideration will probably be given to whether or not they make an updated submission, noted RMI chief executive Kim Miles. Mr Miles told Reuters that companies face delays in being able to get access into the NZ market because of some of the ways that Pharmac (the country's pharmaceutical management agent, which decides which medicines receive government funds allocated to the NZ public health system) operates. US drugmakers claim that Pharmac will not subsidize new medicines unless they are offered at prices lower than currently-available competing drugs in the same therapeutic class.
Pharmac rejected that claim, and noted that it is pleased that Washington DC had seen through the drugmakers' "saber-rattling." Pharmac general manager David Moore told Reuters that "it is good to see that fairness has been the winner in what really is an industry having a tantrum because it cannot get its own way."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze