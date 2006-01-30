NextGen raises $3.4 M upon entry to the AIM

NextGen has completed its fundraising and admission to the Alternative Investments Market of the London Stock Exchange and says that trading of its ordinary shares and warrants has commenced on December 30, 2005.

The group is a provider of systems, services and reagents focused on protein research, enabling their use in diagnosis and drug discovery. NextGen's expert systems combine robotics, advanced engineering and rules-based software in lines that range from partial to fully-automated. NextGen also provides fee-for-service products to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, as well as to those in academic research.

As part of the listing the company undertook a placing of ordinary shares and warrants to raise net proceeds of approximately L1.9 million ($3.4 million).