NICE backs Taxol, Gemzar and Navelbine as first-line chemotherapy in NSCLC

The National Institute for Clinical Excellence has backed the use ofBristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (paclitaxel), Eli Lilly's Gemzar (gemcitabine) and bioMerieux-Pierre Fabre's Navelbine (vinorelbine) for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in the National Health Service in England and Wales.

New guidance from the NICE says each of these three drugs should be considered as part of first-line chemotherapy options for advanced (stage III and IV) NSCLC, and that combining them individually with platinum-based chemotherapy, where tolerated, is likely to be the most effective approach. The guidance also says that Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) monotherapy should be considered where second-line treatment is appropriate for patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC when relapse has occurred after prior chemotherapy.

Informed decisions on appropriate chemotherapy should take account of side-effect profiles, use of concurrent radiotherapy, performance status of the person being treated and patient and carer preferences, it says. Total cost differences between the various chemotherapy regimens should also be taken into account.