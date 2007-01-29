NICE issues guidance on opioid dependence drugs

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), the UK advisory body responsible for evaluating the effectiveness of drugs and clinical treatments in England and Wales, has recommended methadone and buprenorphine as options for maintenance therapy in the management of opioid dependence, and naltrexone as a treatment option in detoxified formerly opioid-dependent people who are highly motivated to remain free from those agent, a class of drugs that can include heroin, opium and morphine.
The agency stated that the decision on whether methadone or buprenorphine is used should be made on a case by case basis, taking into account the person's history of opioid dependence, their commitment to a particular long-term management strategy and an estimate of the risks and benefits of each treatment made by the responsible clinician in consultation with the person. If both drugs are equally suitable, methadone should be prescribed as the first choice.
Methadone and buprenorphine should be administered daily, under supervision, for at least the first three months. Supervision should be relaxed only when the patient's compliance is assured. Both drugs should be given as part of a program of supportive care, noted the NICE.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze