NICE reviews breast cancer guide on new evidence; ovarian cancer guide to

The National Institute for Clinical Excellence has stated that there issufficient new evidence to justify a review of its guidance on National Health Service use in England and Wales of the taxanes, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (paclitexel) and Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel), in breast cancer. The guidance was published last year (Marketletter June 26, 2000).
Just prior to this guidance, the NICE also published guidelines on the taxanes' use in the treatment of ovarian cancer (Marketletter May 15). However, earlier this month, the NICE Guidance Executive met to consider the revised evidence base and determine whether it had changed sufficiently to warrant a request to the Appraisal Committee to review the original guidance. At the meeting, the Executive stated that the result of the ICON 3 study will form a large part of the evidence base supporting a review of the ovarian cancer guidance. The review date was determined in significant part on the basis that the results of this study would be available to inform any review.
Status of MRC ICON 3 trial now being clarified
