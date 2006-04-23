NICE says inhaled insulin "too expensive" for UK, Pfizer appeals to health professionals

The UK advisory body charged with recommending effec-tive clinical treatment and controlling costs, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), has issued a recommendation that global giant Pfizer's Exubera (insulin human [rDNA origin]) should not be given to National Health Service patients, on the grounds that the product is not cost-effective for the treatment of diabetes.
Furious Pfizer issues "call for action"
The news was received with ill-disguised fury by Olivier Brandicourt, Pfizer UK's managing director, who, in a statement, issued "a call for action for everyone with a stake in making sure innovative new medicines that imp-rove quality of life get to patients who need them most."
