Nicorette Inhaler Launched In First Market

- Pharmacia & Upjohn has launched its new Nicorette Inhaler product for smoking cessation in Denmark, its first market. This is the first inhaled nicotine replacement product to be introduced anywhere in the world, and the Danish launch is the first of a series planned in Europe and elsewhere. P&U hopes the over-the-counter product will address some of the behavioral aspects of cigarette dependence. P&U says that its market research has found that up to 50% of smokers surveyed expressed an interest in trialling the product. Since its explosive growth and peak in the early 1990s, the nicotine replacement market has now stabilized at around $500 million a year.