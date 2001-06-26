NicOx reports results with NO-paracetamol

France's NicOx has reported positive results from a Phase I trial of NCX701, a nitric oxide-releasing derivative of paracetamol (acetaminophen) which is in development to treat pain and fever. The drug was found to be well-tolerated at single escalating doses between 100mg and 1,200mg, and exhibited a good absorption profile and bioavailability.

The company's chief executive, Michele Garufi, noted that the new data "provide an excellent basis to progress ongoing discussions with potential commercial partners" for the drug.