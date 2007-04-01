NicOx to receive 1M euros from Pfizer deal

French biopharmaceutical company NicOx SA says that US drug major Pfizer has initiated the first in a series of planned clinical trials of the glaucoma treatment PF-03187207, a nitric oxide donating prostaglandin analog that the firms developed under a 2004 agreement (Marketletters passim). The Sophia Antipolis-headquartered NicOx added that initiation of the trial, which follows the US Food and Drug Administration's acceptance of an Investigational New Drug application earlier this year, triggers a 1.0 million euro ($1.3 million) milestone from Pfizer.
NicOx said that it has so far received 5.0 million euros, including this payment, from Pfizer as a result of the collaboration, and may get as much as 32.0 million euros in total. In addition, the French firm is entitled to royalties based on the sale of any products that are successfully commercialized.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze