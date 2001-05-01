Nigeria eases imports of antiretrovirals

As part of Nigeria's new emergency plan of action to combat the HIV/AIDSepidemic, the federal government is to waive import duties on antiretroviral drug treatments, the country's President, Olusegun Obasanjo has announced.

Speaking at the the first African HIV/AIDS summit, Pres Obasanjo said that, under the emergency plan, generic drugs will be made accessible and affordable to HIV/AIDS patients, and added that big pharmaceutical companies are ready to help in this initiative, reports the Xinhua news agency.