Nigeria eases imports of antiretrovirals

As part of Nigeria's new emergency plan of action to combat the HIV/AIDSepidemic, the federal government is to waive import duties on antiretroviral drug treatments, the country's President, Olusegun Obasanjo has announced.
Speaking at the the first African HIV/AIDS summit, Pres Obasanjo said that, under the emergency plan, generic drugs will be made accessible and affordable to HIV/AIDS patients, and added that big pharmaceutical companies are ready to help in this initiative, reports the Xinhua news agency.
