Nigeria's war on fake drugs shows progress

Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has issued its first report on the level of counterfeit and substandard drugs in the country, following earlier efforts by the Nigerian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization, from 1989 to 2005.
Among the findings, the NAFDAC said that counterfeit drug levels had fallen from 41% in 2001 to 16.7% this year. A spokesman for the agency added that it is "very clear that a lot of improvement has been made in this fight."
The study was carried out in the four major pharmaceutical product distribution centers in Nigeria: Kano, Lagos, Onitsha and Jos, with each providing a quarter of the samples. Among the drugs investigated were chlorquine, artesunate, arethemeter, paracetamol, nefedipine retard, ampicillin, cloxacillin and piroxican.
