Nigerian Govt Decries Pharma Production Levels

The ability of Nigeria's pharmaceutical industry to increase production of drugs to meet an appreciable proportion of the nation's drug needs is causing the federal government a lot of concern, according to Health and Social Services Minister Dalhatu Sarki Tafida.

Speaking in the Nigerian capital Lagos at the 50th anniversary of May & Baker Nigeria, and the commissioning of a new liquid manufacturing plant, Mr Tafida said that inspite of government measures to encourage growth of the local pharmaceutical industry, the country still relies mostly on imported finished drugs and all inputs used in formulation and packaging to meet the industry's needs.

Foreign Exchange Problems He said the increase in the number of pharmaceutical industries within the last decade has not made any appreciable impact on drug availability, and added that "the amount of foreign exchange available to buy these has continued to diminish while the gap between demand and supply of medicines is widening by the day."