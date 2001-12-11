Friday 22 November 2024

Nigerian HIV/AIDS drug trial delay

11 December 2001

Nigeria's planned HIV/AIDS drug trial using generic antiretrovirals,which was due to start on December 10, has now been postponed a second time because of what the Health Ministry says are organizational reasons.

The antiretrovirals to be used in the trial, which is likely to involve 10,000 adults and 5,000 children, have been delivered by the Indian producers, Ranbaxy and Cipla (Marketletters May 7 & 14), but the delays are slowing their distribution to the 18 health centers which will be running the trial. However, a Ministry official said that he hoped some patients could begin treatment before Christmas, reports the Associated Press.

The trial was first delayed in September to allow time for regulation and import procedures. Patients taking part are expected to pay less than half the $350 annual cost of the drugs which the government will pay.

