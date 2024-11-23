Nine-Month Results From Human

Hungarian pharmaceuticals producer Human recorded gross profits of 553 million forint ($3.6 million) on consolidated net sales of 9.6 billion forint in the first nine months of the year, according to a report from MTI Econews. The firm's domestic turnover was 8.7 billion forint, while exports amounted to 901 million forint.

The firm's distribution subsidiary, Humantrade, recorded net sales of 6.7 billion forint, while Humanpharma, in which Human has a 30.4% stake, reported net sales of 709 million forint.

More Shares To Be Placed On Budapest Stock Exchange Human has announced that it will place another 90,000 of its shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange following the conversion of 90,000 employees' shares into ordinary shares, according to MTI Econews.