Nippon Chemiphar Transfers Generics

Nippon Chemiphar has transferred the sale of eight generic drugs to itsaffiliate Nihon Pharmaceutical, to help expansion of the subsidiary's business and to strengthen its management, according to company officials. Eight sales staff were also transferred, increasing the total number of drug representatives at Nihon Pharma to 15.
The two firms also plan to jointly develop medicines which are easier for seniors to use. Nihon Pharma sales in the last fiscal year are estimated at 1.5 billion yen ($12.4 million), reports Nikkei America.
