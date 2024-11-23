NIPPON GLAXO PROGRAM TO MOVE ZANTAC TO OTC

- Nippon Glaxo is in Phase III trials with Zantac (ranitidine) in Japan as part of its program for gaining an over-the-counter indication for the product. The exact intended indications for the OTC version of the drug are unknown although the company is thought to be targeting symptoms such as dyspepsia. The patents for ranitidine in Japan expire in 1997 (Form 1) and 2001 (Form 2). Among other companies also aiming to gain a part of the same market, Sumitomo is furthest ahead as it has already filed an application for an OTC version of cimetidine, followed by Fujisawa Pharmaceutical, which is about to complete Phase III studies for cimetidine, and Sankyo and Taisho, which are in Phase III trials for an OTC version of ranitidine.
