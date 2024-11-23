Nippon Hoechst Marion Roussel Closing Half Its Plants

The Nippon Hoechst Marion Rossel group is currently in the process ofshutting down half of its six manufacturing plants in Japan. The facilities are run by three group affiliates and will close by early next year, according to the Nihon Industrial Daily.

Merger Planned The downsizing is in line with the parent company's strategy of improving productivity by combining manufacturing operations ahead of a planned merger of the three companies which set up Nippon HMR in 1976; Hoechst Japan, Marion Merrell Dow KK, Nippon Roussel KK and Roussel Morishita.

The company has already closed its Ibaraki plant and is to close its facility in Osaka by year-end. The plant, in Shiga, is expected to be shut down early next year.