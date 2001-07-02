Nippon-Shinyaku in pact with SkyePharma

Nippon-Shinyaku has been granted marketing and distribution rights inJapan and Taiwan to SkyePharma of the UK's DepoCyt (controlled-release cytarabine injection), which is used in the treatment of patients with lymphomatous meningitis. Nippon-Shinyaku currently markets immediate-release cytarabine in Japan "and therefore has significant experience and in-depth understanding of the market for neoplastic meningitis," according to SkyePharma.
DepoCyt is already approved in the USA and Canada, and SkyePharma expects to be granted a European marketing go-ahead in the next few months. Chiron holds marketing rights for DepoCyt in the USA.
