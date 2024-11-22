Nippon Shoji Drops Three Compounds

Nippon Shoji has announced that it has discontinued development of three new drugs. The drugs are: an anticonvulsant (formerly in Phase III trials) which was licensed from Hoechst Japan; an antidepressant, TN912, licensed from Asahi Chemical and in Phase II studies; and an antiallergic agent, N556, which was in Phase II testing (licensed from Kyoto Pharmaceutical and Kaken Pharmaceutical).

The Marketletter understands that these agents are still in development by the respective codevelopment partners.