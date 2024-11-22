Nippon Shoji Drops Three Compounds

Nippon Shoji has announced that it has discontinued development of three new drugs. The drugs are: an anticonvulsant (formerly in Phase III trials) which was licensed from Hoechst Japan; an antidepressant, TN912, licensed from Asahi Chemical and in Phase II studies; and an antiallergic agent, N556, which was in Phase II testing (licensed from Kyoto Pharmaceutical and Kaken Pharmaceutical).
The Marketletter understands that these agents are still in development by the respective codevelopment partners.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze