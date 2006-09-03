NJ Gov OKs drug price comparison web site

New Jersey's Governor has approved a bill that allows the Garden State's residents to compare prescription drug prices at local pharmacies either via the Internet or by calling a toll-free telephone number.

The $322,000-program, which will cost a further estimated $72,000 in operating costs, is due to enter service later this year. Residents who enter their ZIP codes and the name of one of the 150 most prescribed drugs in New Jersey will be able to comparison-shop locally. A recent consumer study found that prices could vary 20% in a small area.

Gov Jon Corzine (Democrat) said at the signing ceremony for the bill: "you are talking about big dough. It is something that makes a difference in people's lives."