NMRI Blocks CCR5, Prevents HIV Infection

In laboratory studies, scientists at the Naval Medical ResearchInstitute in Maryland, USA, have prevented T cells from making the chemokine receptor CCR5, and shut down the ability of HIV to infect the T cells.

The group blocked the expression of CD3 and CD28, which in turn blocked CCR5 production. Recent studies have shown that before the AIDS virus can infect a cell, it must link with either the CCR5 or CXCR4 receptor, as well as the CD4 receptor. If someone is born without the CCR5 gene, it is very hard to become infected with HIV, said Carl June of the research group, who added that the work demonstrates that this immunity can be artificially induced by turning off the CCR5 gene.