No Backward Move On French Reforms: Barrot

French government health sector reforms will continue, despite theopening of the election campaign, Social Affairs Minister Jacques Barrot has said in Paris. "There is no possibility for any government of marching backwards," he added.

Decrees on hospital reform, computerization of medical practice and supervision of the health funds and other health service matters have all been issued in the last several days. Mr Barrot and Health Secretary Herve Gaymad have underlined their conviction that once the misunderstandings which have led to the recent strikes and protests are behind them, the doctors in France will realize that it is actually in their best interest to "co-manage" the reforms with a prevailing majority government.

"Economic Actors" Role Both the ministers want to see the medical professionals as "economic actors" in the reforms without abandoning the quality of health care. The ministers have indicated that beyond the current conflicts, they expect to see a renewal of the framework agreements with the medical professions and the first phase of mergers and concentration in the unwieldy and costly hospital sector.