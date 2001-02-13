No BSE risk from vaccines, says PEI

Commenting on a New York Times report that cattle residues fromcountries not declared BSE-free (including Germany) were used in the manufacture of nine vaccines, Johannes Loewer, head of the German vaccines and sera regulatory organization, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, has said that risk of transmission of BSE through vaccines is, at best, hypothetical.
Prof Loewer said agency reports that vaccines had been produced containing cattle cells were completely false and irresponsible. Sera from young calves or tissue or muscle extract were used in vaccine production but finished vaccine products did not contain them. The sole exception was milk-derived lactose used in vaccines against Hemophilus influenzae type B as a stabilizer.
