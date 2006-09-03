No drugs for "hundreds" of Czech cancer patients

Jiri Vorlicek, the head of the Czech Republic's oncology association, has spoken out against restrictions on the prescribing of expensive cancer drugs, according to local media. Dr Vorlicek claims that "hundreds" of cancer patients with malignant tumors are not being treated with branded drugs. He blames the Czech Ministry of Health for issuing new regulations that have resulted in the failure to provide proper care.
The Czech government department responded by claiming that hospitals have received more funding and health insurance companies have reported a 9% income rise.
