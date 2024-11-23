No Flotation For Hoechst's HMR, At Least Not Now

Dominating Hoechst AG's annual results conference in Germany last week(see details later) the question of what the group is going to do with its now integrated pharmaceutical unit, Hoechst Marion Roussel. No matter how management board chairman Jurgen Dormann explained to journalists that HMR would not be floated or sold - as had been suggested by the company previously - the question was re-asked.
The bottom line, as Mr Dormann made clear, is that at this time Hoechst does not need to capitalize on an asset, and it would not be prudent to do so until that asset (ie HMR) has had time to achieve its full added value. So for the present, a US listing has been ruled out.
The value of the pharmaceutical business, according to Mr Dormann, is rising from year to year, and "we're not prepared to share this" with a minority partner.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze