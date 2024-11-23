No Flotation For Hoechst's HMR, At Least Not Now

Dominating Hoechst AG's annual results conference in Germany last week(see details later) the question of what the group is going to do with its now integrated pharmaceutical unit, Hoechst Marion Roussel. No matter how management board chairman Jurgen Dormann explained to journalists that HMR would not be floated or sold - as had been suggested by the company previously - the question was re-asked.

The bottom line, as Mr Dormann made clear, is that at this time Hoechst does not need to capitalize on an asset, and it would not be prudent to do so until that asset (ie HMR) has had time to achieve its full added value. So for the present, a US listing has been ruled out.

The value of the pharmaceutical business, according to Mr Dormann, is rising from year to year, and "we're not prepared to share this" with a minority partner.