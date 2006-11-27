Friday 22 November 2024

No meeting of minds in Korea/US talks

27 November 2006

South Korea and the USA have still not reached agreement on the possible opening of the former's domestic market for pharmaceuticals and other health care industries (Marketletters passim), reports the Korea Times. Bae Kyung-taek, a director of the Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare, told a news conference in Seoul that it would work on measures to support domestic drugmakers and minimize damage to the industry from a Korea/ US Free Trade Agreement.

Mr Bae told the meeting that, "if patent rights of multinational companies become strengthened at the request of the USA, it is possible that the pharmaceutical industry could sustain some damage," adding: "we will set up various policies for promoting research, development and export of the industry."

Although the two sides have thus far held six separate talks on pharmaceutical issues, they have not narrowed differences on how American drugs will fit into Korea's new medicine pricing system, according to government officials quoted by the Korea Times. The newspaper also noted that Health Minister Rhyu Si-min said last month that, if the deal proposed by the USA is fully accepted, it is expected to cost the Korean drug industry $1.2 billion with five years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze