Nobilon enters RSV vacc accord with NVI

Nobilon International, the human vaccines unit of Dutch chemical and pharmaceuticals group Akzo Nobel, has signed a contract with the Netherlands Vaccine Institute (NVI) to jointly develop a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus, an infection which can prove fatal to young children and the elderly, killing around 160,000 people worldwide each year.

NVI's aim is to develop an intranasal spray because it is the natural infection route of RSV, thus contributing to good immune defense, and is also more convenient that intravenous injection.

Commenting on the new Dutch biotechnology initiative, Toon Wilderbeek, the member of Akzo Nobel's management board responsible for pharmaceuticals, said that "all preclinical development is planned for the next two years. Dependent on the results, further clinical development leading to registration will then be initiated."