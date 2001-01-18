Noble new chief executive at Avidex; new funding secured

James Noble, the former head of British Biotech, has been named chiefexecutive of Avidex, a Cambridge, UK-based company specializing in research into T cells. Avidex's proprietary technologies allow T cell receptor proteins to be produced as soluble and stable compounds so they can be used both as protein pharmaceuticals and in the discovery of New Chemical Entities.
The appointment of Mr Noble as CEO was announced at the same time that Avidex revealed it had secured L10 million ($14.5 million) of new funding in a private placement led by Advent Venture Partners. The funding will keep the company going well into 2002, according to Mr Noble.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze