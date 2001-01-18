Noble new chief executive at Avidex; new funding secured

James Noble, the former head of British Biotech, has been named chiefexecutive of Avidex, a Cambridge, UK-based company specializing in research into T cells. Avidex's proprietary technologies allow T cell receptor proteins to be produced as soluble and stable compounds so they can be used both as protein pharmaceuticals and in the discovery of New Chemical Entities.

The appointment of Mr Noble as CEO was announced at the same time that Avidex revealed it had secured L10 million ($14.5 million) of new funding in a private placement led by Advent Venture Partners. The funding will keep the company going well into 2002, according to Mr Noble.