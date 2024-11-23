North Korean Pharma Output Up 10% In 1996

The production of pharmaceuticals in North Korea increased by around 10% in 1996 over 1995, reports the KCNA news agency, quoting official sources in Pyongyang.

This higher production was facilitated by increased output at existing pharmaceutical facilities, as well as through the addition of new production capacities, particularly in Pyongyang, it says.

A number of new pharmaceutical brands were introduced onto the market, and an increase in drug exports was recorded, particularly to South-East Asia and countries with a relatively large ethnic Korean population, such as Japan.