Norway's GSL reform a success, says NOMA

Following the Norwegian government's decision to allow the distribution of some over-the-counter medicines on general sale in 2003, the Norwegian Medicines Agency (NOMA) has recently published an evaluation report which gives a positive picture of the reform, and has not resulted in any negative impact on public health as had been feared by some, meaning that it would now like to extend the General Sales List model.
Specific fears voices by pharmacists concerned the likelihood of over-consumption of OTC drugs, but this was found not to be the case. The NOMA has also recommended that the following be allowed on GSL: nicotine preparations; allergy treatments; emergency contraception pills and new products for heartburn (H2 antagonists and proton pump inhibitors. It is now for the Ministry of Health to decide on the future GSL model.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze