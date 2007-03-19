Norway's GSL reform a success, says NOMA

Following the Norwegian government's decision to allow the distribution of some over-the-counter medicines on general sale in 2003, the Norwegian Medicines Agency (NOMA) has recently published an evaluation report which gives a positive picture of the reform, and has not resulted in any negative impact on public health as had been feared by some, meaning that it would now like to extend the General Sales List model.

Specific fears voices by pharmacists concerned the likelihood of over-consumption of OTC drugs, but this was found not to be the case. The NOMA has also recommended that the following be allowed on GSL: nicotine preparations; allergy treatments; emergency contraception pills and new products for heartburn (H2 antagonists and proton pump inhibitors. It is now for the Ministry of Health to decide on the future GSL model.