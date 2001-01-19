Norway unapproved gene patents row

The Norwegian Patent Office has granted about 200 patents relating tohuman genes to foreign and multinational companies, without the knowledge or approval of the national health authorities and despite a veto by the Stortinget (parliament), says a report in the journal Miljo & Teknologi, carried by the Norway Times.
The Office has granted 237 patents on a range of products or production methods involving genetic material or derivatives, says the report. It adds that most of the patents are for human genes, and include products to be used in treatments for cancer, hepatitis, thrombosis, cerebral hemorrhage and infections.
The report notes parliamentarians' anger at the Office's actions, which are against the will of the Stortinget, and adds that there are demands for the government to step in and stop the trade.
