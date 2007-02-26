Noscapine shows promise in PC study

The findings from a new study presented at the 17th International Prostate Cancer update conference, held in Colorado, USA, indicate that noscapine may be an effective treatment for prostate cancer.

The compound, which is a non-addictive derivative of opium that has been used since the 1950s as a cough medicine, was originally proposed as an oncology medication but has only recently begun to be assessed for its anticancer properties.

The reported trial, which is a result of the ongoing collaboration between the Prostate Cancer Research and Educational Foundation and the MedInsight Research Institute, showed that, in animal models, oral administration of noscapine produced a tumor inhibition rate of 60%. The treatment also reduced the rate of metastasis by over 65%, and was not associated with any toxicity.