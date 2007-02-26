Noscapine shows promise in PC study

The findings from a new study presented at the 17th International Prostate Cancer update conference, held in Colorado, USA, indicate that noscapine may be an effective treatment for prostate cancer.
The compound, which is a non-addictive derivative of opium that has been used since the 1950s as a cough medicine, was originally proposed as an oncology medication but has only recently begun to be assessed for its anticancer properties.
The reported trial, which is a result of the ongoing collaboration between the Prostate Cancer Research and Educational Foundation and the MedInsight Research Institute, showed that, in animal models, oral administration of noscapine produced a tumor inhibition rate of 60%. The treatment also reduced the rate of metastasis by over 65%, and was not associated with any toxicity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze