Friday 2 May 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Nova Anchora

A San Francisco-based biopharma company developing a topical protein therapy for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Nova Anchora is a San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical company developing a topical protein therapy for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe genetic skin disorder characterized by fragile skin and chronic blistering. Founded in 2021 by Stanford dermatologist Dr. Peter Marinkovich, the company is advancing NvA-011, a recombinant human type VII pro-collagen designed to restore the defective collagen in DEB patients. NvA-011 received FDA orphan drug designation in 2024.​

In April 2025, Nova Anchora secured funding from a syndicate including DEBRA Research, Viking Global Investors, CureEB, the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF), and Stanford University. The investment will support IND-enabling studies, including toxicology and manufacturing, to prepare for clinical trials. The company plans to initiate first-in-human trials within two years.​

Latest Nova Anchora News

New money for Nova to advance protein therapy for rare skin disorder
29 April 2025
