Novavax receives $1M NIAID funding

The USA's Novavax, a developer of pharmaceutical and vaccine products, says that the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has approved $1.0 million in funding to finance the firm's ongoing HIV/AIDS vaccine R&D program.

The firm is two years into the development of a novel HIV/ AIDS virus-like particle vaccine, which is part of the National Institutes of Health integrated preclinical program that includes scientists from the University of Alabama, Emory University and Havard Medical School. Novavax says it will use the award to fund year three of its research which has so far produced consensus sequences for the viral glycoprotein, the principal target for the vaccine.